All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2815.651
Springfield (St. Louis)2221.5126
Arkansas (Seattle)2023.4658
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2023.4658
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1429.32614
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2617.605
Frisco (Texas)2320.5353
Amarillo (Arizona)2221.5124
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2122.4885
Corpus Christi (Houston)1924.4427
Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 1

Amarillo 9, Midland 1

Tulsa 7, Wichita 3

Springfield 5, Arkansas 4

San Antonio 8, NW Arkansas 5

Friday's Games

Midland 8, Amarillo 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 0, No-Hitter

Arkansas 15, Springfield 1

NW Arkansas 9, San Antonio 8

Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 2

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you