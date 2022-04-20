|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo 19, San Antonio 10
Tulsa 4, Springfield 2
Frisco 4, NW Arkansas 3
Arkansas 7, Corpus Christi 6
Wichita 6, Midland 4
|Wednesday's Games
Wichita 9, Midland 8, 10 innings
Tulsa 7, Springfield 5
NW Arkansas 7, Frisco 2
Corpus Christi 2, Arkansas 0
Amarillo 7, San Antonio 4
|Thursday's Games
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.