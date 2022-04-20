All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)83.727
Arkansas (Seattle)65.5452
Wichita (Minnesota)65.5452
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)47.3644
Springfield (St. Louis)47.3644
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)92.818
Amarillo (Arizona)65.5453
Midland (Oakland)65.5453
Corpus Christi (Houston)47.3645
San Antonio (San Diego)29.1827
Tuesday's Games

Amarillo 19, San Antonio 10

Tulsa 4, Springfield 2

Frisco 4, NW Arkansas 3

Arkansas 7, Corpus Christi 6

Wichita 6, Midland 4

Wednesday's Games

Wichita 9, Midland 8, 10 innings

Tulsa 7, Springfield 5

NW Arkansas 7, Frisco 2

Corpus Christi 2, Arkansas 0

Amarillo 7, San Antonio 4

Thursday's Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

