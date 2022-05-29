All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2716.619
Wichita (Minnesota)2517.595
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2221.5125
Arkansas (Seattle)2123.477
Springfield (St. Louis)1826.409
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2420.545
San Antonio (San Diego)2321.5231
Amarillo (Arizona)2024.4554
Midland (Oakland)2024.4554
Corpus Christi (Houston)1826.4096
Friday's Games

Springfield 3, Tulsa 2, 1st game

Tulsa 2, Springfield 0, 2nd game

San Antonio 8, Frisco 2

NW Arkansas 14, Midland 6

Wichita 8, Corpus Christi 6

Amarillo 4, Arkansas 1, 12 innings

Saturday's Games

Frisco 10, San Antonio 6

NW Arkansas 9, Midland 7

Tulsa 4, Springfield 3, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 14, Wichita 13

Arkansas 8, Amarillo 4

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas at Midland, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

