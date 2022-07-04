|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 5, Wichita 4
Midland 5, San Antonio 4
Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3
Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 2
Amarillo 13, NW Arkansas 12
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 10, Springfield 9
Arkansas 14, Tulsa 4
Midland 5, San Antonio 2
Frisco 12, Corpus Christi 0
NW Arkansas 10, Amarillo 4
|Monday's Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
