|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|8
|14
|.364
|5
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|7
|15
|.318
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Midland 7, San Antonio 4
Frisco 10, Springfield 5
Tulsa 2, Arkansas 1
Wichita 9, NW Arkansas 3
Amarillo 5, Corpus Christi 4
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.