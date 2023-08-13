All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)2019.513
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1919.500½
Wichita (Minnesota)1920.4871
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1622.421
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1326.3337
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2415.615
Frisco (Texas)2217.5642
Corpus Christi (Houston)2118.5383
Midland (Oakland)2118.5383
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1920.4875
Saturday's Games

Wichita 13, NW Arkansas 3

Springfield 5, San Antonio 4

Midland 15, Arkansas 8

Corpus Christi 2, Frisco 0

Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9

Sunday's Games

Midland 8, Arkansas 2

Amarillo 9, Tulsa 3

Wichita 9, NW Arkansas 8, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 11, Frisco 9

San Antonio 5, Springfield 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

