North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)52.714
Wichita (Minnesota)43.5711
Springfield (St. Louis)34.4292
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)25.2863
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)25.2863
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)52.714
Midland (Oakland)52.714
Frisco (Texas)43.5711
x-San Antonio (San Diego)34.4292
Corpus Christi (Houston)25.2863
Monday's Games

Arkansas 8, Springfield 6, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3

Frisco 11, San Antonio 3

Amarillo 15, Tulsa 7, 1st game

Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9, 2nd game

NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 6

Tuesday's Games

Springfield 9, Amarillo 8

Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 4, 11 innings

Frisco 6, Midland 3

Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 2

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

