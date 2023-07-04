|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Monday's Games
Arkansas 8, Springfield 6, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3
Frisco 11, San Antonio 3
Amarillo 15, Tulsa 7, 1st game
Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9, 2nd game
NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 6
|Tuesday's Games
Springfield 9, Amarillo 8
Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 3
Tulsa 5, Wichita 4, 11 innings
Frisco 6, Midland 3
Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 2
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
