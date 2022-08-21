All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2915.659
Springfield (St. Louis)2321.5236
Arkansas (Seattle)2024.4559
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2024.4559
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1529.34114
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2617.605
Frisco (Texas)2420.545
Amarillo (Arizona)2221.5124
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2123.477
Corpus Christi (Houston)1925.432
Friday's Games

Midland 8, Amarillo 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 0, No-Hitter

Arkansas 15, Springfield 1

NW Arkansas 9, San Antonio 8

Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 2

Saturday's Games

Wichita 10, Tulsa 7

NW Arkansas 5, San Antonio 3, 10 innings

Springfield 8, Arkansas 5

Amarillo at Midland, ppd.

Frisco 7, Corpus Christi 4

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, ppd.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

