|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|23
|21
|.523
|6
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|20
|24
|.455
|9
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|24
|.455
|9
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|15
|29
|.341
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|24
|20
|.545
|2½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|22
|21
|.512
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|21
|23
|.477
|5½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|19
|25
|.432
|7½
|Friday's Games
Midland 8, Amarillo 3
Wichita 3, Tulsa 0, No-Hitter
Arkansas 15, Springfield 1
NW Arkansas 9, San Antonio 8
Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 2
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 10, Tulsa 7
NW Arkansas 5, San Antonio 3, 10 innings
Springfield 8, Arkansas 5
Amarillo at Midland, ppd.
Frisco 7, Corpus Christi 4
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, ppd.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
