All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)4024.619
Arkansas (Seattle)3331.5167
Springfield (St. Louis)3331.5167
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2836.43812
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2539.39115
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)3528.556
Midland (Oakland)3330.5242
Amarillo (Arizona)3231.5083
Corpus Christi (Houston)3033.4765
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2935.453
Tuesday's Games

Tulsa 9, Springfield 7

Wichita 3, Midland 1

Arkansas 6, Corpus Christi 2

Amarillo 4, San Antonio 3

NW Arkansas 8, Frisco 4

Wednesday's Games

Springfield at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Wichita at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wichita at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you