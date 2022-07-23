All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)127.632
Springfield (St. Louis)118.5791
Arkansas (Seattle)712.3685
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)712.3685
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)712.3685
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)145.737
Amarillo (Arizona)118.5793
Frisco (Texas)109.5264
Corpus Christi (Houston)811.4216
x-San Antonio (San Diego)811.4216
Friday's Games

Amarillo 10, Midland 6

Wichita 7, Tulsa 3

Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 4

Springfield 11, NW Arkansas 4

Frisco 3, Arkansas 1, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

