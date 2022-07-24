All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)138.619
Wichita (Minnesota)129.5711
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)912.4294
Arkansas (Seattle)813.3815
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)714.3336
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)156.714
Amarillo (Arizona)129.5713
Frisco (Texas)1110.5244
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1011.4765
Corpus Christi (Houston)813.3817
Saturday's Games

Springfield 7, NW Arkansas 4

Midland 3, Amarillo 2

Tulsa 10, Wichita 4

San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 4

Frisco 3, Arkansas 1

Sunday's Games

Tulsa 3, Wichita 0

Arkansas 3, Frisco 0

Amarillo 8, Midland 3

Springfield 11, NW Arkansas 4

San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

