|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|8
|13
|.381
|5
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 7, NW Arkansas 4
Midland 3, Amarillo 2
Tulsa 10, Wichita 4
San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 4
Frisco 3, Arkansas 1
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa 3, Wichita 0
Arkansas 3, Frisco 0
Amarillo 8, Midland 3
Springfield 11, NW Arkansas 4
San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 2
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
