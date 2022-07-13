All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)86.571
Arkansas (Seattle)77.5001
Wichita (Minnesota)77.4001
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)59.3573
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)59.3573
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)113.786
Amarillo (Arizona)95.6432
Frisco (Texas)86.5713
Corpus Christi (Houston)59.3576
x-San Antonio (San Diego)59.3576
Tuesday's Games

Springfield 7, Tulsa 6

Corpus Christi 8, NW Arkansas 3

Wichita 10, Arkansas 8

Midland 8, Frisco 3

Amarillo 6, San Antonio 5

Wednesday's Games

Wichita 16, Arkansas 12

Springfield 3, Tulsa 1

Corpus Christi 10, NW Arkansas 3

Frisco 11, Midland 4

San Antonio 14, Amarillo 12

Thursday's Games

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you