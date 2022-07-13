|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|7
|7
|.400
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Tuesday's Games
Springfield 7, Tulsa 6
Corpus Christi 8, NW Arkansas 3
Wichita 10, Arkansas 8
Midland 8, Frisco 3
Amarillo 6, San Antonio 5
|Wednesday's Games
Wichita 16, Arkansas 12
Springfield 3, Tulsa 1
Corpus Christi 10, NW Arkansas 3
Frisco 11, Midland 4
San Antonio 14, Amarillo 12
|Thursday's Games
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
