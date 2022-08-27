|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|26
|23
|.531
|5
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|23
|26
|.469
|8
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|28
|.429
|10
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|18
|31
|.367
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|26
|22
|.542
|1
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|24
|25
|.490
|3½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|20
|28
|.417
|7
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 1
Tulsa 4, Arkansas 3
Midland 6, San Antonio 5
Springfield 14, NW Arkansas 6
Frisco 2, Wichita 1, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 14, Midland 6
NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 4
Frisco 2, Wichita 1
Amarillo 6, Corpus Christi 5
Arkansas 10, Tulsa 4
|Saturday's Games
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa at Arkansas, 2:3 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.<
