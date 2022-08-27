All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3118.633
Springfield (St. Louis)2623.5315
Arkansas (Seattle)2326.4698
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2128.42910
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1831.36713
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2721.563
Midland (Oakland)2721.563
Amarillo (Arizona)2622.5421
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2425.490
Corpus Christi (Houston)2028.4177
Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 1

Tulsa 4, Arkansas 3

Midland 6, San Antonio 5

Springfield 14, NW Arkansas 6

Frisco 2, Wichita 1, 10 innings

Friday's Games

San Antonio 14, Midland 6

NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 4

Frisco 2, Wichita 1

Amarillo 6, Corpus Christi 5

Arkansas 10, Tulsa 4

Saturday's Games

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at Arkansas, 2:3 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.<

