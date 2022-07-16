|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Wednesday's Games
Wichita 16, Arkansas 12
Springfield 3, Tulsa 1
Corpus Christi 10, NW Arkansas 3
Frisco 11, Midland 4
San Antonio 14, Amarillo 12
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi 16, NW Arkansas 3
Wichita 11, Arkansas 5
Springfield 13, Tulsa 5
Midland 6, Frisco 3
San Antonio 6, Amarillo 0
|Friday's Games
Wichita 9, Arkansas 2
Tulsa 6, Springfield 4
Frisco 11, Midland 10, 11 innings
NW Arkansas9, Corpus Christi 5
San Antonio 18, Amarillo 7
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.