All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3420.630
Springfield (St. Louis)2826.5196
Arkansas (Seattle)2826.5196
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2231.41511½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2033.37713½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2924.547
Midland (Oakland)2825.5281
Amarillo (Arizona)2825.5281
Corpus Christi (Houston)2528.4724
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2529.463
Thursday's Games

Amarillo 7, Frisco 4

Wichita 12, Springfield 8

Arkansas 22, Midland 5

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.

Corpus Christi 8, San Antonio 2

Friday's Games

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 3 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

