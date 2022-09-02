|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|28
|26
|.519
|6
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|28
|26
|.519
|6
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|31
|.415
|11½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|20
|33
|.377
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|25
|.528
|1
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|28
|25
|.528
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|28
|.472
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|25
|29
|.463
|4½
|Thursday's Games
Amarillo 7, Frisco 4
Wichita 12, Springfield 8
Arkansas 22, Midland 5
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.
Corpus Christi 8, San Antonio 2
|Friday's Games
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 3 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
