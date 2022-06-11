All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3222.593
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3023.566
Arkansas (Seattle)3026.5363
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2728.491
Springfield (St. Louis)2234.39311
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)2925.537
Frisco (Texas)2927.5181
Amarillo (Arizona)2729.4823
Midland (Oakland)2630.4544
Corpus Christi (Houston)2432.4296
Friday's Games

Midland 5, Springfield 3

NW Arkansas 13, Tulsa 4

San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 4

Wichita 8, Arkansas 0

Amarillo 11, Frisco 10, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Arkansas 5, Wichita 2

Springfield 8, Midland 1

Tulsa 9, NW Arkansas 4

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 5

Frisco 16, Amarillo 12

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Springfield at Midland, 3 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Frisco, 1:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

