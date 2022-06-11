|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|23
|.566
|1½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|30
|26
|.536
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|27
|28
|.491
|5½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|22
|34
|.393
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|27
|.518
|1
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|27
|29
|.482
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|30
|.454
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|24
|32
|.429
|6
|Friday's Games
Midland 5, Springfield 3
NW Arkansas 13, Tulsa 4
San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 4
Wichita 8, Arkansas 0
Amarillo 11, Frisco 10, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas 5, Wichita 2
Springfield 8, Midland 1
Tulsa 9, NW Arkansas 4
San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 5
Frisco 16, Amarillo 12
|Sunday's Games
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Springfield at Midland, 3 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland at Frisco, 1:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
