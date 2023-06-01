All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3216.667
Arkansas (Seattle)3018.6252
Wichita (Minnesota)2126.44710½
Springfield (St. Louis)2127.43811
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1929.39613
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)2622.542
Midland (Oakland)2523.5211
Corpus Christi (Houston)2325.4793
Amarillo (Arizona)2226.4584
Frisco (Texas)2027.426
Wednesday's Games

Midland 9, Arkansas 2

San Antonio 3, Frisco 0

NW Arkansas 6, Corpus Christi 4

Wichita 7, Tulsa 2

Springfield 7, Amarillo 4, susp. Top of the 5th inning

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi 3, NW Arkansas 1

Arkansas 7, Midland 1

San Antonio 2, Frisco 0

Tulsa 5, Wichita 4

Amarillo 3, Springfield 2, 1st game

Amarillo 13, Springfield 8, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:45 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

