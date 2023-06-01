|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|30
|18
|.625
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|27
|.438
|11
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|19
|29
|.396
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|23
|.521
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|23
|25
|.479
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|22
|26
|.458
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|27
|.426
|5½
|Wednesday's Games
Midland 9, Arkansas 2
San Antonio 3, Frisco 0
NW Arkansas 6, Corpus Christi 4
Wichita 7, Tulsa 2
Springfield 7, Amarillo 4, susp. Top of the 5th inning
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi 3, NW Arkansas 1
Arkansas 7, Midland 1
San Antonio 2, Frisco 0
Tulsa 5, Wichita 4
Amarillo 3, Springfield 2, 1st game
Amarillo 13, Springfield 8, 2nd game
|Friday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:45 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.