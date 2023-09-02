All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3124.564
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2727.500
Springfield (St. Louis)2728.4914
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2232.407
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2233.4009
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3223.582
Midland (Oakland)3025.5452
Frisco (Texas)2926.5273
Corpus Christi (Houston)2728.4915
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2728.4915
Friday's Games

Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 2, 9 innings

Arkansas 9, Tulsa 3

NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 3

Wichita 2, San Antonio 0

Amarillo 10, Midland 0

Saturday's Games

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Antonio at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

NW Arkasas at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

