|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|27
|27
|.500
|3½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|27
|28
|.491
|4
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|22
|32
|.407
|8½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|33
|.400
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|30
|25
|.545
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|26
|.527
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|27
|28
|.491
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|27
|28
|.491
|5
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 2, 9 innings
Arkansas 9, Tulsa 3
NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 3
Wichita 2, San Antonio 0
Amarillo 10, Midland 0
|Saturday's Games
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Antonio at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
NW Arkasas at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
