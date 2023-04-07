|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Thursday's Games
Wichita 4, Springfield 1
Frisco 12, Amarillo 4
Tulsa 7, San Antonio 0
Arkansas 9, Corpus Christi 5
NW Arkansas 3, Midland 2
|Friday's Games
Wichita 2, Springfield 0
San Antonio 2, Tulsa 0
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, ppd.
Midland 8, NW Arkansas 5
Amarillo 3, Frisco 1
Saturday's Games
Midland at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
