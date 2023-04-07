All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)201.000
Arkansas (Seattle)101.000½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)11.5001
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)11.5001
Springfield (St. Louis)02.0002
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)11.500
Frisco (Texas)11.500
Midland (Oakland)11.500
San Antonio (San Diego)11.500
Corpus Christi (Houston)01.000½
Thursday's Games

Wichita 4, Springfield 1

Frisco 12, Amarillo 4

Tulsa 7, San Antonio 0

Arkansas 9, Corpus Christi 5

NW Arkansas 3, Midland 2

Friday's Games

Wichita 2, Springfield 0

San Antonio 2, Tulsa 0

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, ppd.

Midland 8, NW Arkansas 5

Amarillo 3, Frisco 1

Saturday's Games

Midland at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you