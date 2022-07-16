All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)97.563
Wichita (Minnesota)97.563
Arkansas (Seattle)79.4382
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)610.3753
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)610.3753
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)124.750
Amarillo (Arizona)97.5633
Frisco (Texas)97.5633
Corpus Christi (Houston)79.4385
x-San Antonio (San Diego)610.3756
Wednesday's Games

Wichita 16, Arkansas 12

Springfield 3, Tulsa 1

Corpus Christi 10, NW Arkansas 3

Frisco 11, Midland 4

San Antonio 14, Amarillo 12

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi 16, NW Arkansas 3

Wichita 11, Arkansas 5

Springfield 13, Tulsa 5

Midland 6, Frisco 3

San Antonio 6, Amarillo 0

Friday's Games

Wichita 9, Arkansas 2

Tulsa 6, Springfield 4

Frisco 11, Midland 10, 11 innings

NW Arkansas9, Corpus Christi 5

San Antonio 18, Amarillo 7

Saturday's Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you