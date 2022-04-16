All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)52.714
Arkansas (Seattle)53.625½
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)34.4292
Springfield (St. Louis)35.375
Wichita (Minnesota)25.2863
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)61.857
Midland (Oakland)43.5712
Amarillo (Arizona)34.4293
Corpus Christi (Houston)34.4293
San Antonio (San Diego)25.2864
Friday's Games

Corpus Christi 15, Midland 11, 12 innings

Tulsa 4, Amarillo 3

Frisco 7, San Antonio 3

Wichita 4, NW Arkansas 2

Arkansas 6, Springfield 5

Saturday's Games

Amarillo at Tulsa, 5:30 p.m., 1st Game

Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.. 2nd Game

Corpus Christi at Midland, 6 p.m., 1st Game

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m., 2nd Game

Frisco at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m., 1st Game

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m., 2nd Game

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Amarillo, 12:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

