|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi 15, Midland 11, 12 innings
Tulsa 4, Amarillo 3
Frisco 7, San Antonio 3
Wichita 4, NW Arkansas 2
Arkansas 6, Springfield 5
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo at Tulsa, 5:30 p.m., 1st Game
Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.. 2nd Game
Corpus Christi at Midland, 6 p.m., 1st Game
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m., 2nd Game
Frisco at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m., 1st Game
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m., 2nd Game
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Amarillo, 12:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
