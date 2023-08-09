|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|17
|17
|.500
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|17
|18
|.486
|1½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|16
|18
|.471
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|23
|.343
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|15
|.571
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|17
|18
|.486
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|16
|18
|.471
|4½
|Tuesday's Games
Midland 16, Arkansas 4
Springfield 5, San Antonio 4
Frisco 6, Corpus Christi 0
Tulsa 7, Amarillo 4
Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 2
|Wednesday's Games
Arkansas 17, Midland 10
San Antonio at Springfield, ppd.
Frisco 6, Corpus Christi 2
Amarillo 7, Tulsa 4
Wichita 2, NW Arkansas 1
|Thursday's Games
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
San Antonio at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.