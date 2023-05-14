All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)2211.667
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2211.667
Wichita (Minnesota)1517.469
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1518.4557
Springfield (St. Louis)1419.4248
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1914.576
San Antonio (San Diego)1617.4853
Amarillo (Arizona)1518.4554
Frisco (Texas)1319.406
Corpus Christi (Houston)1320.3946
Saturday's Games

Tulsa 8, Springfield 3, 6 innings

San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 3, 1st game

San Antonio 2, Corpus Christi 1, 2nd game

Arkansas 3, NW Arkansas 1

Wichita 12, Frisco 3

Midland at Amarillo, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Springfield 3, Tulsa 2

Corpus Christi 1, San Antonio 0

Amarillo 10, Midland 1, 1st game

Midland 13, Amarillo 1, 2nd game

Arkansas 4, NW Arkansas 3

Wichita at Frisco, canceled

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, noon

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

