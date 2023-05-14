|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|19
|.406
|5½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|13
|20
|.394
|6
|Saturday's Games
Tulsa 8, Springfield 3, 6 innings
San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 3, 1st game
San Antonio 2, Corpus Christi 1, 2nd game
Arkansas 3, NW Arkansas 1
Wichita 12, Frisco 3
Midland at Amarillo, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Springfield 3, Tulsa 2
Corpus Christi 1, San Antonio 0
Amarillo 10, Midland 1, 1st game
Midland 13, Amarillo 1, 2nd game
Arkansas 4, NW Arkansas 3
Wichita at Frisco, canceled
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, noon
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
