|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|36
|33
|.522
|5
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|35
|33
|.515
|5½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|31
|37
|.456
|9½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|31
|38
|.449
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|36
|33
|.522
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|32
|37
|.464
|7
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|32
|37
|.464
|7
|Midland (Oakland)
|31
|38
|.449
|8
|Sunday's Games
San Antonio 2, Wichita 1
Arkansas 8, Frisco 4
Midland 5, Tulsa 3
Springfield 8, NW Arkansas 2
Corpus Christi 8, Amarillo 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
