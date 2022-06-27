All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)4027.597
Arkansas (Seattle)3633.5225
Wichita (Minnesota)3533.515
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)3137.456
Springfield (St. Louis)3138.44910
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)3829.567
Frisco (Texas)3633.5223
Amarillo (Arizona)3237.4647
Corpus Christi (Houston)3237.4647
Midland (Oakland)3138.4498
Sunday's Games

San Antonio 2, Wichita 1

Arkansas 8, Frisco 4

Midland 5, Tulsa 3

Springfield 8, NW Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 8, Amarillo 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

