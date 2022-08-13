|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|19
|.486
|5
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|24
|.351
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|22
|15
|.595
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|Friday's Games
Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 0
Wichita 7, Corpus Christi 3
Midland 8, Tulsa 2
Frisco 7, San Antonio 0
Amarillo 10, Springfield 7
|Saturday's Games
Corpus Christi at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Corpus Christi at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
