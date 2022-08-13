All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2314.622
Springfield (St. Louis)1918.5144
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1819.4865
Arkansas (Seattle)1621.4327
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1324.35110
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2413.649
Frisco (Texas)2215.5952
Amarillo (Arizona)1819.4866
Corpus Christi (Houston)1621.4328
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1621.4328
Friday's Games

Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 0

Wichita 7, Corpus Christi 3

Midland 8, Tulsa 2

Frisco 7, San Antonio 0

Amarillo 10, Springfield 7

Saturday's Games

Corpus Christi at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Corpus Christi at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

