North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2421.533
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2321.523½
Springfield (St. Louis)2124.4673
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1826.409
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1728.3787
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2817.622
Midland (Oakland)2520.5563
Frisco (Texas)2421.5334
Corpus Christi (Houston)2322.5115
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2124.4677
Sunday's Games

San Antonio 4, Midland 3

NW Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 2

Wichita 12, Springfield 1

Frisco 4, Tulsa 2

Amarillo 7, Arkansas 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

