|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|24
|21
|.533
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|23
|21
|.523
|½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|24
|.467
|3
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|18
|26
|.409
|5½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|28
|.378
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|20
|.556
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|24
|21
|.533
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|23
|22
|.511
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|21
|24
|.467
|7
|Sunday's Games
San Antonio 4, Midland 3
NW Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 2
Wichita 12, Springfield 1
Frisco 4, Tulsa 2
Amarillo 7, Arkansas 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
