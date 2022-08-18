|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|20
|.512
|6
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|28
|.317
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|23
|18
|.561
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|21
|20
|.512
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|20
|21
|.488
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|17
|24
|.415
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo 10, Midland 7
Springfield 2, Arkansas 1, 8 innings
Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 3
Wichita 17, Tulsa 4
San Antonio 5, NW Arkansas 3
|Wednesday's Games
Amarillo 3, Midland 2
Arkansas 7, Springfield 6
Corpus Christi 5, Frisco 4
Wichita 9, Tulsa 5, 10 innings
San Antonio 20, NW Arkansas 15
|Thursday's Games
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
