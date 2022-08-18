All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2714.659
Springfield (St. Louis)2120.5126
Arkansas (Seattle)1922.4638
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1922.4638
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1328.31714
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2516.610
Frisco (Texas)2318.5612
Amarillo (Arizona)2120.5124
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2021.4885
Corpus Christi (Houston)1724.4158
Tuesday's Games

Amarillo 10, Midland 7

Springfield 2, Arkansas 1, 8 innings

Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 3

Wichita 17, Tulsa 4

San Antonio 5, NW Arkansas 3

Wednesday's Games

Amarillo 3, Midland 2

Arkansas 7, Springfield 6

Corpus Christi 5, Frisco 4

Wichita 9, Tulsa 5, 10 innings

San Antonio 20, NW Arkansas 15

Thursday's Games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

