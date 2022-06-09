All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3121.596
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2922.569
Arkansas (Seattle)2925.5373
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2627.491
Springfield (St. Louis)2133.38911
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)2725.519
Frisco (Texas)2826.519
Amarillo (Arizona)2628.4812
Midland (Oakland)2529.4633
Corpus Christi (Houston)2430.4444
Wednesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.

Midland 4, Springfield 2

Corpus Christi 2, San Antonio 0

Wichita at Arkansas, ppd.

Frisco 4,at Amarillo 0

Thursday's Games

NW Arkansas 3, Tulsa 0, 1st game

NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 3, 2nd game

Arkansas 3, Wichita 1, 1st game

Wichita 7, Arkansas 3, 2nd game

Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 4

Midland 14, Springfield 5

Amarillo 11, Frisco 10

Friday's Games

Springfield at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wichita at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you