|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|22
|.569
|1½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|26
|27
|.491
|6½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|33
|.389
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|27
|25
|.519
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|28
|26
|.519
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|26
|28
|.481
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|29
|.463
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|24
|30
|.444
|4
|Wednesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.
Midland 4, Springfield 2
Corpus Christi 2, San Antonio 0
Wichita at Arkansas, ppd.
Frisco 4,at Amarillo 0
|Thursday's Games
NW Arkansas 3, Tulsa 0, 1st game
NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 3, 2nd game
Arkansas 3, Wichita 1, 1st game
Wichita 7, Arkansas 3, 2nd game
Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 4
Midland 14, Springfield 5
Amarillo 11, Frisco 10
|Friday's Games
Springfield at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Wichita at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.