|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|10
|14
|.417
|2½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|9
|15
|.375
|3½
|Thursday's Games
Arkansas at Springfield, ppd.
Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 1
Midland 11, Frisco 6
San Antonio at Tulsa, ppd.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Springfield 6, Arkansas 4
Frisco 4, Midland 1
Tulsa 4, San Antonio 0, 1st game
Tulsa 2, San Antonio 1, 2nd game
NW Arkansas 5, Wichita 1, 1st game
NW Arkansas 4, Wichita 3, 2nd game
Amarillo 12, Corpus Christi 8
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 4:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
