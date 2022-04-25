|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 10, Midland 7
Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 6
San Antonio 7, Amarillo 4
Springfield 12, Tulsa 8
NW Arkansas 4, Frisco 3
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Frisco at Midland, noon
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
