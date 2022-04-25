All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)105.667
Arkansas (Seattle)87.5332
Wichita (Minnesota)87.5332
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)78.4673
Springfield (St. Louis)69.4004
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)105.667
Amarillo (Arizona)87.5332
Midland (Oakland)87.5332
Corpus Christi (Houston)69.4004
San Antonio (San Diego)411.2676
Sunday's Games

Wichita 10, Midland 7

Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 6

San Antonio 7, Amarillo 4

Springfield 12, Tulsa 8

NW Arkansas 4, Frisco 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Frisco at Midland, noon

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you