All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1410.583
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1311.5421
Springfield (St. Louis)1312.520
Wichita (Minnesota)1015.400
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)817.320
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)1510.600
Corpus Christi (Houston)1510.600
Frisco (Texas)1411.5601
Midland (Oakland)1312.5202
x-San Antonio (San Diego)916.3606
Friday's Games

Midland 10, Amarillo 9

Springfield 7, Tulsa 2

Corpus Christi 8, San Antonio 1

Arkansas 7, NW Arkansas 4

Frisco 10, Wichita 7

Saturday's Games

Frisco at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

