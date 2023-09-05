|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|30
|28
|.517
|2
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|28
|29
|.491
|3½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|24
|33
|.421
|7½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|36
|.379
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|30
|28
|.517
|5
|Midland (Oakland)
|30
|28
|.517
|5
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|29
|.500
|6
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|29
|29
|.500
|6
|Monday's Games
NW Arkasas 7, Frisco 3
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio 12, Midland 2
Springfield 9, Tulsa 1
Corpus Christi 5, Wichita 1
Amarillo 2, Arkansas 1
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkasas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkasas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.