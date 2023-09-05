All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3226.552
Springfield (St. Louis)3028.5172
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2829.491
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2433.421
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2236.37910
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3523.603
Corpus Christi (Houston)3028.5175
Midland (Oakland)3028.5175
Frisco (Texas)2929.5006
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2929.5006
Monday's Games

NW Arkasas 7, Frisco 3

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio 12, Midland 2

Springfield 9, Tulsa 1

Corpus Christi 5, Wichita 1

Amarillo 2, Arkansas 1

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkasas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkasas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

