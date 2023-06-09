|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|26
|28
|.481
|9
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|22
|31
|.415
|12½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|20
|34
|.370
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|26
|28
|.481
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|26
|28
|.481
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|28
|.481
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|24
|29
|.453
|4½
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi 13, Frisco 4
Amarillo 12, Midland 3
Arkansas 9, Tulsa 5
Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 5
Wichita 10, San Antonio 3
|Friday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
