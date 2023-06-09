All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)3519.648
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3519.648
Springfield (St. Louis)2628.4819
Wichita (Minnesota)2231.41512½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2034.37015
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)2925.537
Amarillo (Arizona)2628.4813
Corpus Christi (Houston)2628.4813
Midland (Oakland)2628.4813
Frisco (Texas)2429.453
Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi 13, Frisco 4

Amarillo 12, Midland 3

Arkansas 9, Tulsa 5

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 5

Wichita 10, San Antonio 3

Friday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you