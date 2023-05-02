|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|8
|13
|.381
|3½
|Sunday's Games
Midland 11, Corpus Christi 3
NW Arkansas 6, San Antonio 3
Springfield 7, Wichita 4
Frisco 12, Amarillo 7
Tulsa 11, Arkansas 10
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
NW Arkansas 6, Wichita 4
Springfield 8, Arkansas 6
Tulsa 11, San Antonio 1
Frisco 11, Midland 2
Corpus Christi 3, Amarillo 1
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.