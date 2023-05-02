All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)148.636
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)139.5911
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1111.5003
Springfield (St. Louis)1012.4554
Wichita (Minnesota)913.4095
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)1210.545
Amarillo (Arizona)1111.5001
Midland (Oakland)1111.5001
San Antonio (San Diego)1011.476
Corpus Christi (Houston)813.381
Sunday's Games

Midland 11, Corpus Christi 3

NW Arkansas 6, San Antonio 3

Springfield 7, Wichita 4

Frisco 12, Amarillo 7

Tulsa 11, Arkansas 10

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

NW Arkansas 6, Wichita 4

Springfield 8, Arkansas 6

Tulsa 11, San Antonio 1

Frisco 11, Midland 2

Corpus Christi 3, Amarillo 1

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

