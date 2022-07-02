All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)22.500
Springfield (St. Louis)22.500
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)22.500
Wichita (Minnesota)22.500
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)13.2501
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)31.750
Corpus Christi (Houston)22.5001
Frisco (Texas)22.5001
Midland (Oakland)22.5001
San Antonio (San Diego)22.5001
Friday's Games

San Antonio 9, Midland 5

Tulsa 9, Arkansas 3

Springfield 5, Wichita 1

Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 0

Amarillo 11, NW Arkansas 10

Saturday's Games

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita at Springfield, 6:25 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

