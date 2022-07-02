|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 9, Midland 5
Tulsa 9, Arkansas 3
Springfield 5, Wichita 1
Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 0
Amarillo 11, NW Arkansas 10
|Saturday's Games
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Wichita at Springfield, 6:25 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.