x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2514.641
Springfield (St. Louis)2019.5135
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1920.4876
Arkansas (Seattle)1821.4627
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1326.33312
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2514.641
Frisco (Texas)2217.5643
Amarillo (Arizona)1920.4876
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1821.4627
Corpus Christi (Houston)1623.4109
Saturday's Games

Wichita 7, Corpus Christi 6

Arkansas 11, NW Arkansas 5

Midland 6, Tulsa 2

San Antonio 5, Frisco 4

Amarillo 5, Springfield 3

Sunday's Games

Wichita 10, Corpus Christi 4

Tulsa 7, Midland 0

Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 0

San Antonio 7, Frisco 5

Springfield 15, Amarillo 11

Monday's Games

No Games Schedule

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

