|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|20
|19
|.513
|5
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|26
|.333
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|22
|17
|.564
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|16
|23
|.410
|9
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 7, Corpus Christi 6
Arkansas 11, NW Arkansas 5
Midland 6, Tulsa 2
San Antonio 5, Frisco 4
Amarillo 5, Springfield 3
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 10, Corpus Christi 4
Tulsa 7, Midland 0
Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 0
San Antonio 7, Frisco 5
Springfield 15, Amarillo 11
|Monday's Games
No Games Schedule
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
