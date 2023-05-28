|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|28
|17
|.622
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|24
|.467
|9
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|20
|24
|.455
|9½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|18
|27
|.400
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|23
|22
|.511
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|21
|24
|.467
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|24
|.455
|3½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|19
|26
|.422
|5
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 6, Springfield 3, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 9, Midland 4
Frisco 7, Arkansas 2
Tulsa 12, NW Arkansas 0
Amarillo 1, San Antonio 0
|Sunday's Games
Amarillo 9, San Antonio 3
Tulsa 4, NW Arkansas 1
Springfield 10, Wichita 5
Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5
Arkansas 8, Frisco 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
