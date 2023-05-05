|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|12
|12
|.500
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|12
|12
|.500
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|8
|14
|.364
|3½
|Thursday's Games
Arkansas at Springfield, ppd.
Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 1
Midland 11, Frisco 6
San Antonio at Tulsa, ppd.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 4:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
