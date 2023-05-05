All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)158.652
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)149.6091
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1112.4784
Springfield (St. Louis)1013.4355
Wichita (Minnesota)1013.4355
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1311.542
Amarillo (Arizona)1212.5001
Frisco (Texas)1212.5001
San Antonio (San Diego)1012.4552
Corpus Christi (Houston)814.364
Thursday's Games

Arkansas at Springfield, ppd.

Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 1

Midland 11, Frisco 6

San Antonio at Tulsa, ppd.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, ppd.

Friday's Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 4:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you