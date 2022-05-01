|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo 7, NW Arkansas 5
Midland 7, Frisco 4
Corpus Christi 7, Tulsa 5
San Antonio 7, Springfield 3
Wichita 9, Arkansas 4
|Sunday's Games
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
