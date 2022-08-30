All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3220.615
Springfield (St. Louis)2824.5384
Arkansas (Seattle)2626.5006
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2230.42310
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1933.36513
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2823.549
Midland (Oakland)2823.549
Amarillo (Arizona)2724.5291
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2527.481
Corpus Christi (Houston)2328.4515
Sunday's Games

Arkansas 7, Tulsa 2

NW Arkansas 7, Springfield 2

Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 5

San Antonio 4, Midland 3, 10 innings

Frisco 4, Wichita 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo 5, Frisco 4

Arkansas 8, Midland 0, 6 innings

Springfield 7, Wichita 6

Tulsa 7, NW Arkansas 3

Corpus Christi 11, San Antonio 3

Wednesday's Games

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

