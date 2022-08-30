|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|28
|24
|.538
|4
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|26
|26
|.500
|6
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|30
|.423
|10
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|19
|33
|.365
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|27
|24
|.529
|1
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|25
|27
|.481
|3½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|23
|28
|.451
|5
|Sunday's Games
Arkansas 7, Tulsa 2
NW Arkansas 7, Springfield 2
Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 5
San Antonio 4, Midland 3, 10 innings
Frisco 4, Wichita 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo 5, Frisco 4
Arkansas 8, Midland 0, 6 innings
Springfield 7, Wichita 6
Tulsa 7, NW Arkansas 3
Corpus Christi 11, San Antonio 3
|Wednesday's Games
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
