|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|25
|25
|.500
|3½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|25
|26
|.490
|4
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|30
|.412
|8
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|19
|31
|.380
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|23
|.549
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|27
|24
|.529
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|Saturday's Games
Tulsa 10, NW Arkansas 6
Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 3, 10 innings
Frisco 7, Midland 3
Wichita 2 Arkansas 0
San Antonio 6, Amarillo 5, 10 innings
|Sunday's Games
Frisco 8, Midland 2
San Antonio 11, Amarillo 10
Springfield 15, Corpus Christi 14
Wichita 6, Arkansas 5
Tulsa 8, NW Arkansas 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Midland at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
