North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2922.569
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2525.500
Springfield (St. Louis)2526.4904
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2130.4128
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1931.380
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3021.588
Midland (Oakland)2823.5492
Frisco (Texas)2724.5293
Corpus Christi (Houston)2526.4905
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2526.4905
Saturday's Games

Tulsa 10, NW Arkansas 6

Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 3, 10 innings

Frisco 7, Midland 3

Wichita 2 Arkansas 0

San Antonio 6, Amarillo 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Frisco 8, Midland 2

San Antonio 11, Amarillo 10

Springfield 15, Corpus Christi 14

Wichita 6, Arkansas 5

Tulsa 8, NW Arkansas 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Midland at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

