North Division
x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)3731.544
Wichita (Minnesota)3632.5291
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)3533.5152
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2741.39710
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2444.35313
South Division
WLPct.GB
y-Amarillo (Arizona)4226.610
Midland (Oakland)3731.5445
Corpus Christi (Houston)3632.5296
Frisco (Texas)3335.4859
x-San Antonio (San Diego)3335.4859
Saturday's Games

Arkansas 10, NW Arkansas 1

Tulsa 8, Corpus Christi 4

San Antonio 7, Springfield 6

Midland 8, Wichita 7

Frisco 4, Amarillo 3

Sunday's Games

Springfield at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

