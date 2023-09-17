|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|36
|32
|.529
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|35
|33
|.515
|2
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|27
|41
|.397
|10
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|24
|44
|.353
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Amarillo (Arizona)
|42
|26
|.610
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|37
|31
|.544
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|36
|32
|.529
|6
|Frisco (Texas)
|33
|35
|.485
|9
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|33
|35
|.485
|9
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas 10, NW Arkansas 1
Tulsa 8, Corpus Christi 4
San Antonio 7, Springfield 6
Midland 8, Wichita 7
Frisco 4, Amarillo 3
|Sunday's Games
Springfield at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.