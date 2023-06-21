All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)4124.631
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)4025.6151
Springfield (St. Louis)3332.5088
Wichita (Minnesota)2836.43812½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2639.40015
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)3629.554
Corpus Christi (Houston)3233.4924
Amarillo (Arizona)3134.4775
Midland (Oakland)2936.4467
Frisco (Texas)2836.438
Tuesday's Games

Springfield 10, Frisco 7

Corpus Christi 12, Amarillo 6

Midland 7, San Antonio 4

NW Arkansas 6, Tulsa 2

Wichita 12, Arkansas 4

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi 5, Amarillo 4

San Antonio 5, Midland 0

Springfield 6, Frisco 2

NW Arkansas 3, Tulsa 2

Arkansas 5, Wichita 1

Thursday's Games

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you