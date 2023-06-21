|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|40
|25
|.615
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|33
|32
|.508
|8
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|28
|36
|.438
|12½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|26
|39
|.400
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|32
|33
|.492
|4
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|31
|34
|.477
|5
|Midland (Oakland)
|29
|36
|.446
|7
|Frisco (Texas)
|28
|36
|.438
|7½
|Tuesday's Games
Springfield 10, Frisco 7
Corpus Christi 12, Amarillo 6
Midland 7, San Antonio 4
NW Arkansas 6, Tulsa 2
Wichita 12, Arkansas 4
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi 5, Amarillo 4
San Antonio 5, Midland 0
Springfield 6, Frisco 2
NW Arkansas 3, Tulsa 2
Arkansas 5, Wichita 1
|Thursday's Games
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
