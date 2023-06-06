|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|33
|19
|.635
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|24
|28
|.462
|11
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|21
|30
|.412
|13½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|20
|32
|.385
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|28
|24
|.538
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|26
|.500
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|27
|.481
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|24
|28
|.462
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|23
|28
|.440
|4½
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa 6, Wichita 5, 10 innings
Arkansas 3, Midland 2, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 3, NW Arkansas 2
Frisco 8, San Antonio 7
Springfield 6, Amarillo 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo 8, Midland 4
Frisco 6, Corpus Christi 2
Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 1
Arkansas 15, Tulsa 0
San Antonio 6, Wichita 5
|Wednesday's Games
Arkansas at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
