All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3517.673
Arkansas (Seattle)3319.6352
Springfield (St. Louis)2428.46211
Wichita (Minnesota)2130.41213½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2032.38515
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)2824.538
Midland (Oakland)2626.5002
Corpus Christi (Houston)2527.4813
Amarillo (Arizona)2428.4624
Frisco (Texas)2328.440
Sunday's Games

Tulsa 6, Wichita 5, 10 innings

Arkansas 3, Midland 2, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 3, NW Arkansas 2

Frisco 8, San Antonio 7

Springfield 6, Amarillo 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo 8, Midland 4

Frisco 6, Corpus Christi 2

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 1

Arkansas 15, Tulsa 0

San Antonio 6, Wichita 5

Wednesday's Games

Arkansas at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you