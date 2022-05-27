All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2515.625
Wichita (Minnesota)2416.6001
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2021.488
Arkansas (Seattle)2022.4766
Springfield (St. Louis)1724.415
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2319.548
San Antonio (San Diego)2220.5241
Midland (Oakland)2022.4763
Amarillo (Arizona)1923.4524
Corpus Christi (Houston)1725.4056
Thursday's Games

Arkansas 6, Amarillo 0, 1st game

Arkansas 2, Amarillo 0, 2nd game

San Antonio 7, Frisco 3, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 9, Wichita 5

Midland 2, NW Arkansas 1, 10 innings

Tulsa 8, Springfield 6

Friday's Games

Springfield at Tulsa, 2, 5:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas at Midland, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

