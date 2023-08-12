|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|19
|18
|.514
|½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|18
|20
|.474
|2
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|16
|21
|.432
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|25
|.342
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|18
|20
|.474
|5
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 15, Springfield 5, 1st game
Springfield 4, San Antonio 1, 2nd game
Midland 13, Arkansas 4
Frisco 2, Corpus Christi 1
Tulsa, 5, Amarillo 1
NW Arkansas 8, Wichita 7
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 13, NW Arkansas 3
Springfield 5, San Antonio 4
Midland 15, Arkansas 8
Corpus Christi 2, Frisco 0
Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9
|Sunday's Games
Arkansas at Midland, 2 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
