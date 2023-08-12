All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)2018.526
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1918.514½
Wichita (Minnesota)1820.4742
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1621.432
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1325.3427
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2315.605
Frisco (Texas)2216.5791
Corpus Christi (Houston)2018.5263
Midland (Oakland)2018.5263
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1820.4745
Friday's Games

San Antonio 15, Springfield 5, 1st game

Springfield 4, San Antonio 1, 2nd game

Midland 13, Arkansas 4

Frisco 2, Corpus Christi 1

Tulsa, 5, Amarillo 1

NW Arkansas 8, Wichita 7

Saturday's Games

Wichita 13, NW Arkansas 3

Springfield 5, San Antonio 4

Midland 15, Arkansas 8

Corpus Christi 2, Frisco 0

Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9

Sunday's Games

Arkansas at Midland, 2 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

