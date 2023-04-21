All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)94.692
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)94.692
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)67.4623
Wichita (Minnesota)67.4623
Springfield (St. Louis)58.3854
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)76.538
Frisco (Texas)76.538
Midland (Oakland)67.4621
San Antonio (San Diego)67.4621
Corpus Christi (Houston)49.3083
Thursday's Games

Springfield 3, Midland 2

San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 4

Arkansas at Frisco, Susp.

Wichita 3, Tulsa 0

Amarillo 3, NW Arkansas 2

Friday's Games

Frisco 13, Arkansas 5, 1st game

Arkansas 7, Frisco 1, 2nd game

Midland 6, Springfield 5, 11 innings

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 5, 10 innings

Tulsa 6, Wichita 5

NW Arkansas 5, Amarillo 0

Saturday's Games

Midland at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, TBD

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

