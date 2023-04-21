|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|4
|9
|.308
|3
|Thursday's Games
Springfield 3, Midland 2
San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 4
Arkansas at Frisco, Susp.
Wichita 3, Tulsa 0
Amarillo 3, NW Arkansas 2
|Friday's Games
Frisco 13, Arkansas 5, 1st game
Arkansas 7, Frisco 1, 2nd game
Midland 6, Springfield 5, 11 innings
San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 5, 10 innings
Tulsa 6, Wichita 5
NW Arkansas 5, Amarillo 0
|Saturday's Games
Midland at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, TBD
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.
