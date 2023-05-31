All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3116.660
Arkansas (Seattle)2918.6172
Springfield (St. Louis)2125.457
Wichita (Minnesota)2125.457
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1928.40412
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2522.532
San Antonio (San Diego)2522.532
Corpus Christi (Houston)2225.4683
Amarillo (Arizona)2026.435
Frisco (Texas)2026.435
Tuesday's Games

Arkansas 8, Midland 4

San Antonio 9, Frisco 2

Corpus Christi 5, NW Arkansas 1

Tulsa 9, Wichita 8

Amarillo 7, Springfield 1

Wednesday's Games

Midland 9, Arkansas 2

San Antonio 3, Frisco 0

NW Arkansas 6, Corpus Christi 4

Wichita 7, Tulsa 2

Springfield 7, Amarillo 4, susp. Top of the 5th inning

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 5:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:45 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

