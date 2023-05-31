|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|29
|18
|.617
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|19
|28
|.404
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|22
|25
|.468
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|20
|26
|.435
|4½
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|26
|.435
|4½
|Tuesday's Games
Arkansas 8, Midland 4
San Antonio 9, Frisco 2
Corpus Christi 5, NW Arkansas 1
Tulsa 9, Wichita 8
Amarillo 7, Springfield 1
|Wednesday's Games
Midland 9, Arkansas 2
San Antonio 3, Frisco 0
NW Arkansas 6, Corpus Christi 4
Wichita 7, Tulsa 2
Springfield 7, Amarillo 4, susp. Top of the 5th inning
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 5:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:45 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
