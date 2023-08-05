|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|16
|15
|.516
|½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|15
|16
|.484
|1½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|14
|18
|.438
|3
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|21
|.344
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|18
|14
|.563
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|18
|14
|.563
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|15
|17
|.469
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|15
|17
|.469
|5
|Friday's Games
Midland 5, Frisco 0
San Antonio 4, Arkansas 3
NW Arkansas 13, Springfield 9
Tulsa 14, Wichita 7
Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 3
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 9, Tulsa 5
NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 0
Frisco 6, Midland 2
San Antonio 3, Arkansas0
Amarillo 8, Corpus Christi 7
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.