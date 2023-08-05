All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)1715.531
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1615.516½
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1516.484
Wichita (Minnesota)1418.4383
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1121.3446
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2012.625
Corpus Christi (Houston)1814.5632
Frisco (Texas)1814.5632
Midland (Oakland)1517.4695
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1517.4695
Friday's Games

Midland 5, Frisco 0

San Antonio 4, Arkansas 3

NW Arkansas 13, Springfield 9

Tulsa 14, Wichita 7

Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 3

Saturday's Games

Wichita 9, Tulsa 5

NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 0

Frisco 6, Midland 2

San Antonio 3, Arkansas0

Amarillo 8, Corpus Christi 7

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you