North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3425.576
Arkansas (Seattle)3427.5571
Wichita (Minnesota)3327.550
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2931.483
Springfield (St. Louis)2536.41010
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)3227.542
Frisco (Texas)3130.5082
Amarillo (Arizona)3031.4923
Midland (Oakland)2833.4595
Corpus Christi (Houston)2635.4267
Thursday's Games

Tulsa 5, Wichita 4

Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 3

San Antonio 4, Amarillo 3

Arkansas 18, NW Arkansas 3

Frisco 6, Midland 4

Friday's Games

Frisco 1, Midland 0

Tulsa 5, Wichita 0

Corpus Christi 11, Springfield 10

Amarillo 5, San Antonio 3

Arkansas 13, NW Arkansas 2

Saturday's Games

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

