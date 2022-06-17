|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|34
|27
|.557
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|33
|27
|.550
|1½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|29
|31
|.483
|5½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|25
|36
|.410
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|32
|27
|.542
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|31
|30
|.508
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|30
|31
|.492
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|33
|.459
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|26
|35
|.426
|7
|Thursday's Games
Tulsa 5, Wichita 4
Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 3
San Antonio 4, Amarillo 3
Arkansas 18, NW Arkansas 3
Frisco 6, Midland 4
|Friday's Games
Frisco 1, Midland 0
Tulsa 5, Wichita 0
Corpus Christi 11, Springfield 10
Amarillo 5, San Antonio 3
Arkansas 13, NW Arkansas 2
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
